The board members of Amlak Finance appointed, on 25 April, Jamal Hamed Almarri as the Chairman.

The board also agreed to name Shaker Fareed Zainal as the Vice Chairman, according to a bourse filing.

In the 12-month period that ended on 31 December 2023, Amlak Finance recorded AED 259.26 million in net profit, down from AED 476.14 million in 2022.

Revenues increased to AED 225.60 million last year from AED 213.91 million in 2022, while the earnings per share (EPS) dropped to AED 0.17 from AED 0.32.

