UAE's Future Cities, in collaboration with Emtelak Properties, has unveiled the "Ocean Living" project, a luxury villa development in Fujairah's Al Aqah Beach area.

This initiative offers Gulf families the opportunity to own exquisite villas with breathtaking views of the Gulf of Oman. For the first time, UAE and GCC citizens can purchase these properties through an escrow account payment system.

Ocean Living project will span a total of 425,000 sq ft and the luxurious villas, measuring 7,000 sq ft each, feature five spacious bedrooms, a private pool, an indoor elevator, a sea-view garden, and panoramic vistas of the Gulf of Oman and Al-Aqah Mountains, ensuring unparalleled comfort and family recreation, said a statement.

Khalid Al Nasser, Chairman of Future Cities, emphasised that the modern villas, equipped with premium amenities and strategically located, offer a high-end lifestyle in a safe and stable environment.

"This project in Fujairah's thriving real estate market offers a unique investment opportunity," Al Nasser added. "Each villa ensures privacy and comfort, with a private garden, swimming pool, and stunning views."

Ziad Abbas, CEO of Emtelak Properties, highlighted the project's flexible payment plan, allowing for multiple installments and featuring an escrow account system. A special 5% discount is available for a limited time, he said.

Strategically located near luxury hotels and recreational activities, including diving and fishing centres, Al-Aqah is celebrated for its pristine sandy beaches and clear waters, making it an ideal destination for water sports enthusiasts, he added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).