Dubai is a place that embraces change with open arms. From building the tallest building in the world to crafting the magnificent man-made Palm Jumeirah island; from having a street where it rains every hour to creating an indoor ski slope, there is nothing that the city cannot achieve.

Several international restaurants, hotels and brands are marking their debut in the city with new projects that are coming to the city. Whether it is constructing new developments or converting existing ones into different forms, the architects of the city will leave no stone unturned to make sure that Dubai remains one of the most beautiful cities in the world.

With a roster of some of the best brands from around the world available here, Dubai continues to be a top tourist destination. Here are five major redevelopments that are taking place around the city right now that will change the face of Dubai:

Dubai International Financial Centre:

There are some changes happening down at the Gate Avenue mall in Dubai’s financial centre district, DIFC. Several shops have been closed or moved as the mall reworked its zone system. The main parking outside Zone B was also closed recently and hoardings outside show signage of Eden House by H&H Development. Located just off Sheikh Zayed Road, Eden House is an apartment complex that houses the Michelin-star restaurant Moonrise.

Mall management have confirmed to Khaleej Times that the new developments “will complement the strong offering” that the mall already has and will “offer commercial, retail, hospitality and residential spaces”. Extending 880 metres from the Gate Building to Central Park Towers, Gate Avenue had become a popular location for art, shopping and children’s activities.

Jebel Ali Palm

The newest, classiest waterfront address in Dubai is that of Palm Jebel Ali. Spanning a total area of 13.4 square kilometres and occupying an area twice the size of Palm Jumeirah, the island will mark a major new milestone in Dubai’s growth.

With breathtaking waterfalls, extensive green spaces and unique waterfront experiences, the project will add approximately 110 kilometres of coastline to Dubai. Approximately 35,000 families will be able to enjoy unrivalled luxury beachside living at the location.

Palm Jebel Ali will feature mixed-use walkable neighbourhoods, incorporate smart city technologies and sustainability practices, as well as provide a diverse range of mobility options for residents, visitors and communities.

Deira Enrichment Project

Built in the heart of the busy commercial district of Deira, the Deira Enrichment Project (DEP) is situated on the lively waterfront and hosts retail stores, hotels, apartments and offices.

The DEP envisions to revitalize the district by constructing interconnected plazas that feature mixed use spaces, while still retaining the charm and allure of Deira’s traditional values and culture. With cafes, a play area and a plethora of gold shops, the DEP is transforming the face of Deira.

La Mer

One of Dubai's most popular beach destinations among residents and tourists, La Mer South is now being demolished and redeveloped to form J1 Beach. It will become a first-of-its-kind flagship beach resort destination, offering sea views, premium F&B offerings and various high-end options in the heart of Jumeirah, Dubai.

Those arriving at the beach by road will have valet services as well as ample parking spaces. Visitors will also have the option to arrive by sea through a framed waterfront reception. Several new international restaurants will mark their debut at the new development.

The area will be closed while construction is taking place. It is scheduled to open to the public by the end of 2023.

Pointe

It was announced in May this year that the Pointe on Palm Jumeirah will be redeveloped into a mixed-use district. The waterfront area, which was home to several restaurants, shops and the world’s largest fountain, was a popular destination among residents and tourists to spend their evenings.

The retail stores in the area have been served a one-year notice to vacate and relocate by developers Nakheel. With lots of open areas, amazing views of the clear, blue water and lots of kiosks and restaurants around, Pointe was known for its relaxing vibes. The Palm monorail added to the location’s popularity.

