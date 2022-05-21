Cairo – Taj Misr Developments plans to carry out a new project on an area spanning over 132 acres in Sheikh Zayed City, the company's Chairman, Mostafa Khalil, announced.

Khalil pointed out that the new residential development is expected to be launched by the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2022, according to a recent press release.

The new project comes in line with the property developer's vision to expand in the Egyptian market. The Chairman noted that Taj Misr has finished 65% of the De Joya 3 project’s construction works, and executed 50% of De Joya 1, De Joya 2, as well as Ezdan Mall.

He also added that the company began the construction of Taj Tower, which is located in the New Administrative Capital (NAC) on an area of 8,057 square metres, with a height of 47 floors.

It is worth mentioning that in 2020, the estate developer launched a commercial project worth EGP 1.50 billion in NAC.

