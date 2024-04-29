Riyadh – Retal Urban Development Company has signed a SAR 240 million agreement with its subsidiary Building Construction Company to build eight residential buildings in Riyadh.

The agreement was signed on 25 April 2024 for 26 months, according to a bourse filing.

In 2023, Retal Urban Development recorded a 17.66% year-on-year (YoY) decrease in net profit, falling to SAR 202.35 million from SAR 245.74 million reported in the previous year.

