Saudi Arabia has unveiled 33 new projects to investors in its Northern region in an intensified investment drive within its Vision 2030 economic diversification plan.

The projects in Hail province comprise two hotels, six shopping malls, four petrol stations, four public parks, four mini-markets a car show hall and other projects.

“These projects are intended to spur investment in the province, boost revenue and stimulate the Saudi economy,” said Saud Al-Ali, a spokesman for Hail Secretariat.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Bhaskar Raj)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.