DUBAI: Dubai real estate market recorded 445 sales transactions worth AED1.18 billion, in addition to 68 mortgage deals of AED445.38 million, and 37 gifts deals amounting to AED61.34 million on Monday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 423 villas and apartments worth AED977.17 million, and 22 land plots worth AED203.92 million, while mortgages included 57 villas and apartments worth AED184.33 million and 11 land plots valued at AED261.05 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED1.6 billion.