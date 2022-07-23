DUBAI - Dubai real estate market recorded 233 sales transactions worth AED583.24 million, in addition to 61 mortgage deals of AED108.46 million, and 7 gift deals amounting to AED9.7 million on Friday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 217 villas and apartments worth AED469.14 million, and 16 land plots worth AED114.11 million, while mortgages included 54 villas and apartments worth AED86.77 million and 7 land plots valued at AED21.69 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED701 million.