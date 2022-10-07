Saudi Arabia - The Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) has signed a MoU with the National Housing Company (NHC) to facilitate collaboration on mutual areas that serve the housing sector, improving urban planning, and offering designs that meet building codes around Wadi Hanifah and its tributaries.

The agreement aims to facilitate further integration between the two parties and offer more design options to NHC clients within Authority’s jurisdiction, said a statement from DGDA.

Together, they will conduct a series of joint workshops, initiatives, and projects to exchange data, statistics, and expertise, it added.

On the NHC deal, Group CEO Jerry Inzerillo said: "It is significant since one of the workshops involved is a joint design studio between DGDA and NHC and its affiliated architects, who would be informing the authority of all its initiatives within the latter’s jurisdiction."

The two sides will also explore avenues for further collaboration as and when agreed upon. In addition, the authority will be holding workshops to clarify the building codes applicable around the Wadi Hanifah area, stated Inzerillo.

National Housing Company CEO Mohammed bin Salih Al Batti said the MoU lays out a road map for collaboration between the two sides.

This includes the creation of a DGDA microsite as part of NHC’s Sakani website for users of residential units within DGDA-managed areas to show that designs meet building codes around the Wadi Hanifah area, as well as the authority’s designs and platforms, he added.

