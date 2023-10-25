DUBAI - Danube Properties announced it is allocating real estate units at a value of AED25 million in support of charity and humanitarian programmes carried out by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI).

Danube pledged to allocate real estate units over the next five years to support programmes launched by MBRGI, the largest foundation of its kind locally and regionally, which aims to support vital sectors in relevant countries and find solutions for cultural, knowledge, economic, social, health, environmental and humanitarian challenges.

This is the first contribution for any real estate developer in support of MBRGI's property endowment projects.

Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group, said, "It is an honour to be able to support the projects and programmes of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiative, which stand for humanitarian unity and establish values of social solidarity within the Emirati community.

"Our contribution reflects our commitment to support humanitarian initiatives, as we are keen to put our social responsibility into practice and stand behind philanthropic efforts launched by the UAE to leave a positive impact through sustainable projects."

Dr. Abdulkareem Sultan Al Olama, CEO of MBRGI, noted that, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, MBRGI has made a positive impact in the lives of 102 million people across 100 countries around the world during 2022.

"Sustainable projects and programmes launched and implemented by MBRGI are a model for giving and generosity and a reflection of the UAE's impactful humanitarian role," he said, praising the contribution of Danube Properties, which will help achieve MBRGI's objectives of tackling humanitarian, social and developmental challenges around the world.

During 2022, MBRGI has spent a total of AED1.4 billion on various initiatives and programmes implemented by 35 organisations working under its umbrella.