Beyond Developments, the bold and forward-thinking real estate brand, has announced the launch of Soulever by Beyond, an AED2.6 billion ($707.96 million) landmark within Dubai Maritime City (DMC).

Rising as two sculptural towers designed by globally renowned architects SAOTA, with interiors by ARRCC, Soulever stands as a confident expression of Beyond's vision for waterfront living. As the company’s seventh launch within just one year since its establishment, Soulever reinforces Beyond's rapid momentum and the extraordinary demand for its design-led communities.

Soulever is the sixth waterfront project unveiled within Beyond’s 8 million sq ft masterplan at Dubai Maritime City. Alongside Saria, Orise, Sensia, The Mural, and Talea, Soulever contributes to a bold vision that integrates The Forest and The Bay districts, animated by promenades and anchored by The Cove. This masterplan represents one of Dubai’s most unique and ambitious waterfront environments, strengthening DMC’s position as a global destination of distinction and one of the emirate’s most desirable addresses.

Adil Taqi, CEO of Beyond Developments, said: “In just one year, we have introduced seven landmark projects, each contributing to shaping Dubai’s waterfront as a globally recognised address. Our vision extends far beyond building towers; it is about leading a new chapter in urban living, one where architecture and nature coexist seamlessly, design elevates daily life, and cities inspire their residents, attract global investment, and set bold new benchmarks for how communities can thrive.”

Soulever offers a curated portfolio of 513 residences, thoughtfully composed to suit diverse lifestyles. One-bedroom apartments are designed with fluid layouts for contemporary urban living, while expansive two- and three-bedroom residences combine light-filled interiors with panoramic views of The Forest, The Cove, The Arabian Gulf and breathtaking sunsets vistas.

Dispersed architecture throughout the two towers, a limited collection of signature duplexes, including exclusive four-bedroom layouts with private splash pools and terraces overlooking the marina, creating a rare lifestyle proposition, complemented by two-bedroom podium chalets adorned in a warm, minimalist style. Crowning the towers, the penthouse collection brings together expansive outdoor spaces, bespoke interiors, and a sense of scale that redefines elevated living. Every residence is crafted with high ceilings, tactile finishes, and private balconies that extend the home seamlessly into the surrounding views.

The project is distinguished by its architectural presence and resort-inspired lifestyle. The towers are orientation to maximise sea, Dubai skyline, and sunset views, while their façades of brass, and glass embody strength and artistry. A grand arrival for each tower leads into landscaped terraces and podium gardens, offering residents a sense of sanctuary from the moment they arrive. Amenities extend this vision with pools, spa facilities, a waterfront gym club, library spaces, and family areas, creating an environment where wellbeing and connection are part of daily life. Every detail reflects Beyond’s commitment to creating homes that are as inspiring as they are enduring, with Soulever scheduled for completion in Q4 2028.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).