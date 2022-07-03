UAE-based Azizi Developments has signed an agreement with Modern Gardens Landscaping to further enhance the outdoor areas and kids’ playgrounds in the third phase of Riviera, the developer’s master planned waterfront lifestyle community in MBR City, Dubai.

As part of the contract, Modern Gardens Landscaping will be enriching Riviera’s Phase 3 with swings, slides, seesaws, chess boards, seating, movie-night benches, litter bins, an outdoor and podium area.

Modern Gardens Landscaping is renowned for its distinct outdoor furniture and playground equipment. From its unique designs to its use of quality materials, the landscaping solutions provider is among the most prominent, reliable, and skilled in the UAE, said the statement from Azizi.

Riviera is a premium waterfront-lifestyle destination located in the heart of MBR City that is planned to comprise 71 mid-rise buildings with approximately 16,000 residences upon its completion, conveniently located in the midst of all the business, leisure, and retail hubs of the city.

CEO Farhad Azizi said: "We continuously look for ways to further enhance the lives of our investors and end-users, with our signing with Modern Gardens Landscaping being the latest stride in that direction. We look forward to adding their comprehensive, high-quality outdoor furniture and children’s play equipment to Riviera’s Phase 3, granting residents more fun, comfort, convenience, and well-being."

Many more announcements of further additions to Riviera, in line with our continuous pursuit of enriching the lifestyles of our valued customers and working with only the best-in-class suppliers, will follow in due course," he added.

