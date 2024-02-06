UAE-based Azizi Developments has appointed Saurabh Bakshi, a renowned leader in the hospitality industry, as Chief Operating Officer of Azizi Hospitality.

Bakshi, a seasoned hotelier with a distinguished career, brings with him over 23 years of management experience in the hospitality industry.

From his early days at the Grand Hyatt in New Delhi to his most recent role at Vinpearl Resorts, he has held several other senior leadership positions across the world’s most prestigious hotels and resorts chains, including Kempinski, St. Regis at Marriott International, Aldar Hotels and Hospitality, Sheraton Hotels, IHG, Radisson Hotels, and Rotana, said a statement from Azizi Group.

The appointment comes at a time when Azizi is planning to invest up to AED60 billion ($16.3 billion) over the next five years, adding close to 20,000 new keys to Dubai’s hotel stock through the launch of 50 upmarket luxury hotels and resorts and an ultra-luxury, seven-star hotel in Dubai, operated by Azizi Hospitality.

Welcoming him into the fold, CEO Farhad Azizi said: "We see his remarkable skillset as the perfect fit for our endeavors in the realm of high-end hotels and resorts, and are excited to soon launch our hospitality brand with his help and guidance."

"Bakshi's profound expertise in leading hospitality brands through periods of growth and innovation across dynamic high-tourism markets, his strategic approach to operations, his ability to seamlessly drive the success of multiple assets and his customer centric mindset are among the qualities that he brings to this new role and that positions him as the ideal candidate to spearhead Azizi’s debut into the hospitality sector," he stated.

He has also received numerous accolades throughout his career, including a recognition as General Manager of the Year, Outstanding Talent Developer of the Year, and Best Professional in the Industry, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).