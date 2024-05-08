SHARJAH: Arada and Minor Hotels have officially launched off-plan sales for Anantara Sharjah Residences, a new destination for luxury seaside living. Each of the 128 branded residences is housed within the grounds of the Anantara Sharjah Resort, a five-star hotel complex that is set to represent the ultimate in high-end beachfront hospitality.

Owned and developed by Arada and operated by Minor Hotels, the Anantara Sharjah Residences and Anantara Sharjah Resort will feature striking architecture including a signature gateway that is designed to show the path of the sun. The complex is located on the north-eastern edge of Al Heerah Beach, a popular tourist destination in its own right with 3.5 kilometres of beachfront containing jogging and cycling tracks and a wide variety of dining options.

Owners at Anantara Sharjah Residences will be able to enjoy incredible amenities and services including the stunning beachfront and pier, landscaped pools and water features, and outdoor café. They will also be able to benefit from the facilities on offer at the adjoining 110-key Anantara Sharjah Resort, which will include an expansive infinity pool, five distinctive restaurants including the brand’s signature Mekong restaurant, an Anantara Spa with world-class male and female wellness amenities, a state-of-the-art gym, a kids club, and a 400 square-metre meeting and events space.

Construction of the Anantara Sharjah Resort and Anantara Sharjah Residences is set to commence next year and will be completed by late 2027.

HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal, Vice Chairman of Arada, said: “Anantara is one of the most distinguished luxury hotel brands in the world and it is a privilege to bring this brand to Sharjah for the first time. Our partnership with Minor Hotels will provide buyers with the quality and delivery associated with Arada, combined with the harmony, culture, heritage and services they have come to expect from the Anantara brand.”

Dillip Rajakarier, CEO of Minor Hotels and Group CEO of parent company Minor International, said: “The expansion of the Anantara brand into Sharjah is an opportunity to deliver our unmatched lifestyle offerings to a new audience. We look forward to working with Arada to bring this new resort and residences development to market and ensuring its leadership position as one of Sharjah’s finest addresses.”