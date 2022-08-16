UAE - Tickit, a Dubai-based instant rewards programme, and Visa, a world leader in digital payments, have partnered to provide four lucky people the chance to each win an all-expenses-paid trip for two to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Entering the draw is simple: sign up to Tickit by downloading the Tickit Rewards app, register and link a UAE-issued Visa credit or debit card to the account. Members will then need to spend AED100 with the linked Visa card at any of Tickit’s in-store or online partner outlets to enter a draw for a chance to win this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, said a statement.

Four lucky winners will each have the chance to score an exclusive FIFA World Cup package for themselves plus one. Each winner will receive two tickets to two Group Stage matches at the football showpiece, three nights’ full-board accommodation in a luxury five-star hotel, return flights, airport transfers in Doha, Visa Everywhere lounge access and more.

Each transaction of AED100 with the linked Visa card will grant one entry to the draw. A spend of AED200 allows for two entries, AED300 for three entries and so on. The promotion runs until September 25, 2022 and winners will be selected through a random draw.

