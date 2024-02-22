Ivalua, a global leader in spend management, has announced the successful implementation of its Source-to-Contract (S2C) platform by Masdar City, a pioneer in sustainable urban development.

Located in Abu Dhabi, Masdar City has been designed as a pioneering low-carbon, innovative urban development. As a world-class business and technology hub, Masdar City has developed a thriving ecosystem of organisations that collaborate with a focus on creating spaces that are both technologically advanced and environmentally responsible.

The successful implementation of Ivalua’s platform enables Masdar City to digitise its full Source-to-Contract cycle, thereby increasing automation and efficiency. With its unmatched flexibility, Ivalua’s platform supports standardisation to industry best practices while also accommodating Masdar City’s unique processes, allowing Masdar City to achieve a substantial reduction in cycle time and significant enhancements in stakeholder engagement and interactions with suppliers.

Powerful insights

The transparency provided by Ivalua unlocks powerful insights for Masdar City, which are available via a seamless dashboard view within the Ivalua platform. Additionally, with Ivalua’s first-class integration toolbox and pre-built integrations, Masdar City is able to leverage seamless integration with DocuSign.

“We are delighted to announce that Masdar City has successfully implemented Ivalua to digitise its Source-to-Contract operations, resulting in more streamlined processes and greater visibility across its supply chain,” said Gilles Bismuth, SVP Sales South Europe & MEA.

“The collaboration between Ivalua and Masdar City is a testament to our shared commitment to sustainability and innovation.”

