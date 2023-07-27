Talentera, a leading talent acquisition software provider and a Bayt.com company, has announced the launch of Sanad, its cutting-edge AI Assistant designed to revolutionise the hiring process for HR professionals in the Mena region.

Sanad harnesses the latest advancements in artificial intelligence to streamline talent acquisition efforts, enabling organisations to attract top talent more efficiently than ever before. With Sanad, HR professionals can effortlessly generate compelling job descriptions customised to their specific requirements, saving valuable time and effort while ensuring a seamless and effective recruitment process.

Akram Assaf, CTO at Bayt.com, said: "With Sanad, our aim went beyond simply generating relevant job descriptions. We set out to address a pressing issue faced by HR professionals, saving them time and empowering them to scale their work. The provision of relevant, accurate, and instantaneous results will transform the entire talent acquisition process, significantly enhancing efficiency, effectiveness, and scalability for HR professionals."

An Intelligent AI Assistant

The AI-powered job description generation feature creates comprehensive and captivating job postings to attract qualified candidates.

Sanad also provides intelligent suggestions and enhancements, optimising job descriptions to align with industry best practices. By automating manual tasks and offering data-driven insights, Sanad helps organisations streamline the recruitment process, reduce administrative burdens, and make informed hiring decisions. This revolutionary AI-powered assistant promises to transform the entire talent acquisition process, making it more efficient, effective, and scalable for HR professionals in the Mena region.

