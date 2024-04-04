Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy has discussed strategies to empower companies to support Dubai's digital transformation and maximise the contribution of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence and blockchain.

A networking event with representatives of companies within the digital sector was attended by Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, and Chairman of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, along with Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers. A survey was conducted to gather the participants’ perspectives and recommendations on how to create an incubating and stimulating environment to support companies’ growth.

Survey participants affirmed that Dubai offers an advanced work infrastructure for companies across different digital economy sectors. They highlighted the emirate's ongoing efforts in bolstering international competitiveness and positioning Dubai as an ideal hub for skilled professionals in cutting-edge technologies.

Meaningful dialogue

Additionally, they emphasised the importance of initiatives and programmes conducted by the Chamber to support companies operating in this sector, particularly in fostering meaningful dialogue between the public and private sectors to address the challenges of advancing the digital economy.

Survey participants also emphasised the necessity of expanding digital knowledge exchange platforms for the private sector. They highlighted the significance of providing support and tailored services to startups, small and medium-sized companies to enable them to keep up with modern technological advancements, thereby boosting growth, innovative capabilities, and competitive potential.

Saeed Al Gergawi, Vice President of the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, said: “We are keen to regularly engage with the private sector to enhance its contribution towards strengthening Dubai's status as a global hub for digital economy and a key player in the global digital ecosystem, in line with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33). Transparent conversations are essential to amplifying the success of Dubai’s digital ecosystem and positioning the emirate as one of the most diversified and agile technology-enabled digital hubs in the world."

