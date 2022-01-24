A unit of state energy company Kuwait Petroleum Corporation has discovered natural gas condensate at its offshore blocks in Indonesia.

According to Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Co. (KUFPEC) the discovery was made “through the successful drilling of the Anambas-2X well in 288 feet (88 meters) of water." This is company’s first discovery at an offshore block, it said in a statement on Sunday.

KUFPEC, which is international oil company engaged in exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas active in Africa, Middle East, Asia, and Australia, said it would continue drilling at the site to determine the well's production capacity.

Last year, the company said its Malaysian subsidiary made a gas discovery off Sarawak, Malaysia.

(Reporting by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© ZAWYA 2022