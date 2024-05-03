The organisers of Arabian Travel Market 2024 (ATM) have outlined their plans for the event, which will take place from May 6-9, 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

Organisers include representatives from the exhibition’s strategic partners, which include the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), Emirates, IHG Hotels & Resorts, and Al Rais Travel.

Due to adverse weather conditions and to ensure the safety of all participants and invited guests, an official ATM press conference was unfortunately cancelled. However, all partners have underscored their commitment to the show and the opportunities it affords.

The 31st edition of ATM is poised to welcome over 2,300 exhibitors and representatives from more than 165 countries, with 41,000 attendees expected under the theme ‘Empowering Innovation: Transforming Travel Through Entrepreneurship’, spotlighting a pivotal area for the travel and tourism industry.

From startups to established brands, ATM 2024 will highlight how innovators are enhancing customer experiences, driving efficiencies and accelerating progress towards a net-zero future for the industry.

Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director ME, Arabian Travel Market, said: “ATM 2024 is gearing up for an exciting lineup spread across two stages, with the Global Stage returning alongside the new Future Stage. The conference agenda will feature key industry speakers from around the world and address the emerging trends that are fuelling the travel and tourism sector’s growth.”

“An eagerly awaited addition to ATM 2024 is the new Entrepreneurship-focused summit, which will delve into the role of travel start-ups in the Middle East economy, spotlighting their pioneering approaches.

“As entrepreneurship and innovation take centre stage, the exciting ATM Start-Up Pitch Battle, in partnership with Emirates Group’s Intelak provides the perfect platform to celebrate the immense potential for innovators in the region and for brands to present their industry solutions.”

The number of participating hotel brands for ATM 2024 has increased by 21% year-on-year, with a 58% rise in new Travel Technology products showcased. Several new destinations will be introduced at ATM 2024, including China, Macao, Kenya, Guatemala, and Columbia, while returning countries include Spain and France, among many others.

Upticks across all key verticals with year-on-year growth across all-region participation including ME 28%, Asia and Europe 34%, and Africa 26%.

A dedicated India Summit will take place on the opening day of ATM, highlighting a recent outbound travel boom from the market. Titled ‘Unlocking the True Potential of Inbound Indian Travellers,’ the Summit will explore the dynamics of India as a key source market for tourism growth, as well as current and future opportunities.

Issam Kazim, CEO, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), said: “As the host city of ATM, Dubai is proud to continue its long-term strategic partnership with this globally renowned travel event, aligned with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33 launched by our visionary leadership to further consolidate Dubai’s position as one of the top three global cities for business and leisure.”

“The Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism will be joined by 129 stakeholders and partners on the Dubai stand at ATM, a testament to the vibrant public-private partnerships that play a pivotal role in tourism development in the emirate.

“We look forward to sharing insights into our successful tourism strategy with leaders and experts, and exploring the important themes and trends shaping the future of global tourism, while seeking to unlock new avenues for collaboration and partnership.”

Environmental responsibility in the travel and tourism industry will continue to be a key focus at ATM, aligning with RX’s sustainability pledge and building on the momentum of last year’s theme, ‘Working Towards Net Zero’.

ATM 2024 will explore how innovation can be leveraged to help achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by building a greener travel and tourism sector for future generations.

Adnan Kazim, Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer at Emirates, said: “We’re thrilled to see growth in visitor numbers to ATM. It’s a reflection of confidence in our industry and ATM’s importance on the global stage.”

Haitham Mattar, Managing Director of IHG Hotels & Resorts for SWA, Middle East and Africa, added: “In continuing IHG Hotels & Resorts’ long-standing partnership as the official hotel partner for Arabian Travel Market, we look forward to leveraging the region’s legacy travel trade event to showcase the group’s diverse portfolio of accommodations to global industry and consumer audiences.”

Mohamed Al Rais, Executive Director, Al Rais Travel, said: “Celebrating the fusion of innovation and entrepreneurship, the Arabian Travel Market 2024 stands as a beacon of progress and possibility in travel.”

Held in conjunction with Dubai World Trade Centre, ATM 2024’s strategic partners are the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), Destination Partner; Emirates, Official Airline Partner; IHG Hotels & Resorts, Official Hotel Partner; and Al Rais Travel, Official DMC Partner. –

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).