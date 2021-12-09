HAMBURG- Jordan's state grains buyer purchased 60,000 tonnes of hard milling wheat to be sourced from optional origins in a tender which closed on Thursday, traders said.

It was bought at an estimated $341.00 a tonne c&f for shipment in the first half of July 2022, they said.

It was believed to have been bought from trading house The Andersons which previously had not been reported as participating in the tender, traders said.

Traders said these offers were also submitted in the tender: CHS offered $359.90, Cargill $389.85 and Agro-Chirnogi $351.00, all per tonne c&f, traders said.

Cerealcom Dolj also took part but its price was not disclosed. It is possible another trading house submitted an offer, traders said.

A new wheat tender is expected to be issued closing on Dec. 16 seeking June, July and August shipment, traders said.

