Egypt’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly inaugurated the Pearl Polyurethane North Africa factory in the Ain Sokhna Integrated Industrial Zone, with investments of $3 million, as part of his tour of projects within the General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), as per a statement.

The facility is located within the development area of the Main Development Company and operates as a ready-to-operate Plug and Play unit. Built on an area of 5,090 square meters, the factory specializes in producing advanced chemical compounds, particularly polyurethane materials used across multiple industrial applications.

During the visit, Michael Nakhla, general manager of the factory, said the plant produces inputs used in refrigerator and water heater manufacturing, car seat production, insulated wall and ceiling panels, and flexible foam for furniture. He added that the first phase has an annual production capacity of 10,000 tons and is expected to create 20 direct jobs.

Madbouly said the project supports key industrial sectors by supplying essential raw materials, noting that localizing feeder and intermediate industries is central to the government’s strategy to develop the automotive sector.

He added that Egypt is continuing consultations with major international car manufacturers to expand operations in the country, particularly in electric vehicles and modern transport systems.

Waleid Gamal El-Dien, Chairman of the SCZONE, said the zone’s strategic location connects global markets with access to more than two billion consumers. He added that its flexible business model allows manufacturers to serve both domestic and export markets by bringing production closer to target destinations.

Gamal El-Dien also noted that the authority is working to strengthen industrial integration through a digital platform designed to connect manufacturers inside and outside the zone, supporting supply chain connectivity and enhancing the competitiveness of industrial output.

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