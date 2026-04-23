Egypt’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly inaugurated the Green Recycle plant for plastic recycling in the Sokhna Integrated Industrial Zone, within the TEDA–Egypt industrial developer, with investments of $5 million, as per a statement.

This comes as part of Madbouly's tour to launch new industrial projects within the General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE).

During the inauguration, Madbouly said the project aligns with the state’s direction toward adopting green economy policies and strengthening environmental sustainability. He added that the government is encouraging investments in recycling and waste management, describing them as promising sectors that deliver integrated economic and environmental returns while contributing to reducing pollution and improving quality of life.

Following the opening, the prime minister toured the factory to review production stages and inspect samples of the final output. He also attended a presentation by Emad El-Adawy, chairman of Green Recycle.

El-Adawy said the project is built on a 30,000-square-meter site, with an annual production capacity of 8,000 tons. The plant is expected to create around 50 direct jobs.

He also noted that the facility aims to maximize the utilization of plastic waste by recycling it into products of economic value, supporting local industry with high-quality, competitively priced recycled raw materials.

He added that the project will also contribute to reducing environmental pollution while creating additional employment opportunities across collection, sorting, and manufacturing activities. It is also expected to support exports and generate foreign currency inflows.

Waleid Gamal El-Dien, chairman of the SCZONE, said the Green Recycle project reflects the zone’s success in attracting investments that support the transition toward a circular economy and improve resource efficiency. He added that the facility will provide recycled production inputs for multiple industries, strengthening local supply chains and reducing reliance on imported raw materials.

He also highlighted the project’s role in reducing environmental pollution and raising awareness of recycling, noting that the economic zone continues to attract environmentally focused investments that balance economic growth with sustainability objectives.

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