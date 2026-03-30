Tunis - President Kais Saied has called for “sustained and continuous” action to tackle the growing accumulation of waste across the country, during a meeting on Friday with Interior Minister Khaled Nouri at the Carthage Palace.

In a statement, the presidency said the Head of State stressed that cleanup efforts must go beyond one-off campaigns and instead be carried out “around the clock, without interruption.”

Saied described it as “unacceptable” that he must repeatedly step in to direct regional and local officials, noting that he continues to receive complaints about neighborhoods where garbage is piling up.

He also dismissed claims that a lack of equipment is behind disruptions in waste collection.

Labeling the situation “abnormal,” the president urged officials to fully assume their responsibilities, warning that any negligence or failure would be met with sanctions.

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