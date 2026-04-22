Dubai Investments, a UAE-based multi-asset investment group managing a diverse portfolio of businesses, has announced that its integrated manufacturing platform continues to operate with full operational continuity, supporting construction and infrastructure activity across the region.

Spanning glass, steel, aluminium and a range of building materials and industrial manufacturing solutions, the Group’s manufacturing businesses remain fully engaged across production, supply and delivery activities supporting ongoing project requirements.

The manufacturing, contracting and services segment continues to serve as a key earnings pillar for the Group, contributing nearly one-third of total income, supported by a diversified industrial portfolio, said a statement from Dubai Investments.

Through its diversified manufacturing portfolio of nine specialised manufacturing companies across six core building materials sectors, the Group supports residential, commercial, industrial and infrastructure developments by aligning production and delivery activities with ongoing and planned project requirements across local and key regional markets.

Within the glass segment, Dubai Investments’ businesses continue to supply architectural and value-added glass products supporting a wide range of construction applications, including residential, commercial and mixed-use developments. Manufacturing and supply activities continue to progress in line with construction schedules, it stated.

Emirates Glass, a leading processor of architectural and value-added glass, delivered approximately 1.1 million square metres of glass across around 150 projects during FY 2025. These projects spanned residential (70%), commercial (20%) and hospitality developments (10%), supporting developments across the UAE and selected international markets, said the statement.

Complementing this, Emirates Float Glass (EFG), the Group’s float glass manufacturing arm, continues to operate its production facilities supporting downstream processing across Dubai Investments’ integrated glass platform.

EFG continues to accommodate projects across the UAE and GCC, with sales expected to have an annual growth of approximately 5%. Active projects span residential, commercial and industrial developments across the GCC, Jordan and Egypt, with a continued focus on product quality, reliability and regulatory compliance, it stated.

Abdulaziz Bin Yagub AlSerkal, Chief Executive Officer, Glass LLC, Dubai Investments, said its integrated glass platform continues to support the evolving requirements of the construction sector across the UAE and regional markets.

"Through Glass LLC’s combined processing and float glass capabilities, the Group supports a wide range of projects with consistent quality, reliability and execution discipline. Glass LLC’s operations continue to serve customers across more than 35 international markets, including the GCC, Canada, the UK, Europe, Africa and Asia," he stated.

"Across the Group’s businesses, the focus remains on supporting project requirements efficiently while maintaining operational continuity and sustainable growth across markets," he added.

The Group’s steel structures and building systems businesses, led by Emirates Building Systems, continue to support oil & gas, industrial, logistics and infrastructure developments across the region.

As of March 2026, Emirates Building Systems has executed more than 12,000 metric tonnes of structural steel across active projects, including fabrication, deliveries and erection activities, all progressing in line with execution timelines. Project activity is primarily focused across GCC markets, reflecting sustained demand across energy, industrial and infrastructure sectors.

Across aluminium extrusion, Emirates Extrusion Factory (EEF) and White Aluminium Extrusion (WAE) continue to support architectural, construction and industrial applications across regional markets.

Both entities remain operational, with production and supply activities aligned with current project requirements across residential, commercial and industrial developments.

Together, EEF and WAE represent a combined installed capacity of 40,000 metric tonnes per annum, supporting projects primarily across the UAE and GCC, as well as select regional markets, reflecting the breadth of the Group’s aluminium extrusion footprint.

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