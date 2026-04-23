Egypt’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly inaugurated the New Sefloon factory for aluminum products and cookware in the Sokhna Integrated Industrial Zone, within the industrial developer Oriental Projects for Industrial Development (OIP), with total investments of $2.5 million, as per a statement.

During his tour of projects under the General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), Madbouly said the government is encouraging domestic investors to enter the engineering and consumer goods sectors, as part of efforts to reinforce the “Made in Egypt” label through high-quality products at competitive prices. He added that such projects support import substitution, helping save foreign currency while enabling exports to regional and global markets.

Madbouly noted that the factory’s cookware products are aligned with the needs of the tourism sector, particularly as Egypt continues to expand its hotel capacity with plans to double the number of hotel rooms.

The prime minister reviewed the factory’s production lines, including sandblasting and polishing as well as spraying, and inspected warehouses for raw materials, spare parts, paints, and finished products. He also attended a presentation by Mohamed El-Sayed, Chairman of New Sefloon, who said the factory spans 5,680 square meters.

El-Sayed added that the facility has an annual production capacity of 120,000 units and is expected to create 45 job opportunities, contributing to local manufacturing capacity in aluminum products and cookware.

Moreover, Waleid Gamal El-Dien, Chairman of the SCZONE, said the diversity of industrial activities in the Ain Sokhna area, spanning heavy, medium, and light industries, reflects the zone’s flexibility and its ability to attract a wide range of investments.

He added that integration between industrial zones and ports, alongside free trade agreements and international partnerships, provides indirect incentives for investors, supported by the availability of skilled labor and competitively priced energy.

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