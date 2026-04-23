Egypt’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly inaugurated the HK Ding Chang Sheng Group Co., Ltd. factory for home textile production in the Ain Sokhna Integrated Industrial Zone, with investments of $6 million, as part of his tour of projects within the General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), as per a statement.

Located within the TEDA Egypt industrial development area, the project spans 35,000 square meters and has an annual production capacity of 35,000 tons. Trial operations began on December 20, 2025.

The factory is expected to create around 200 jobs, with plans to export approximately 70% of its output while allocating the remaining 30% to the domestic market. This approach aims to strengthen supply chains and increase the added value of textile production.

During the visit, Madbouly reviewed the production process, including fabric spreading and pressing, as well as lint removal stages, alongside samples of finished products.

Madbouly said the project reflects the state’s commitment to expanding the textile sector, enhancing added value, and increasing export opportunities in global markets.

He noted that the textile industry is labor-intensive and holds strong export potential, adding that the government is focused on attracting industrial investments that boost domestic production and improve the competitiveness of Egyptian exports.

Waleid Gamal El-Dien, Chairman of the SCZONE, said the project represents a significant addition to the textile sector within the zone and reflects the authority’s strategy of attracting investments that integrate production with export activity. He added that such projects support value chain development and industrial expansion.

Gamal El-Dien noted that the economic zone continues to attract diversified investments across targeted sectors, reinforcing its role as a regional hub for manufacturing and exports while supporting job creation and foreign direct investment inflows.

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