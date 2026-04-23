Arab Finance: Egypt’s Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade has launched a three-month campaign to promote investment zones, highlighting their role in attracting EGP 66.3 billion in investments and creating more than 77,500 jobs across the country, as per a statement.

The campaign, titled “Investment Zones ... Where the Elements of Success Converge,” aims to raise awareness among the business community about the advantages of investment zones and how to utilize them as a mechanism to attract and stimulate both local and foreign investment. It comes as part of broader efforts to activate the framework outlined in Investment Law No. 72 of 2017.

The ministry said the campaign will showcase key performance indicators of Investment Zones, including their contribution to investment flows, employment, export value, production capacity, and geographic expansion across Egypt’s governorates.

Investment zones are part of a wider set of investment systems in Egypt, alongside free zones, technology zones, and domestic investment zones. They are designed to offer a streamlined and efficient business environment through integrated industrial and service communities supported by advanced infrastructure, simplified procedures, and a flexible regulatory framework.

To date, 12 Investment Zones have been established in strategic locations nationwide, achieving occupancy rates of around 90%. The ministry said this reflects growing investor confidence in the model’s ability to deliver sustainable returns and support long-term economic development.

Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Mohamed Farid said investment zones represent one of the most advanced investment systems in Egypt, serving as a key tool to attract and stimulate investment. He added that the campaign comes at a critical time to increase awareness and understanding of their benefits.

Farid added that this model relies on an effective partnership with the private sector through the investment zone developer, enabling the provision of integrated services to investors within a defined geographical area and ensuring rapid decision-making through the one-stop shop system.

He noted that the high occupancy rates send a strong signal of confidence in Egypt’s investment climate and support plans to expand fully serviced zones to meet rising demand from both local and international investors.

The campaign will roll out informational and interactive digital content through social media platforms and the ministry’s official website, focusing on how Investment Zones help accelerate establishment, licensing, and operational processes.