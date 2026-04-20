Egypt - Halan AZ Real Estate Investment Fund (REIT) has announced the successful closing of its inaugural hospitality investment tranche, executed in partnership with Brassbell Hospitality Group, marking the fund’s first deployment into professionally managed hospitality assets.

The fund, established by MNT-Halan in collaboration with Azimut Egypt, aims to broaden access to institutional-grade real estate investment opportunities across a wider investor base.

The first tranche was brought to market by MNP for Real Estate Solutions, which led sourcing, due diligence and transaction execution, while Brassbell will manage operations and guest experience across the portfolio.

The tranche was fully subscribed, reflecting strong investor appetite and signalling growing confidence in hospitality as a scalable real estate asset class. The fund is now targeting the development and operation of approximately 700 additional hotel keys across Egypt in 2026, with further investment rounds planned.

The initial portfolio centres on restored heritage buildings in Downtown Cairo, repurposed into professionally managed hospitality assets. This approach is expected to expand accommodation capacity while supporting the preservation of architectural heritage and the revitalisation of historic urban districts.

The launch comes amid strong momentum in Egypt’s tourism sector, with the government targeting 30 million annual visitors by 2030 and an estimated need for 200,000 additional hotel rooms. Tourism revenues reached a record $18.2bn in 2025, underscoring the sector’s role as a key economic driver.

Ahmed Abou Elsaad described the launch as part of ongoing efforts to democratise access to alternative investments, highlighting the integration of asset management expertise with fintech-enabled distribution channels to unlock new opportunities for Egyptian investors.

Ahmed Abdelmeguid emphasised the resilience of the hospitality segment, noting that assets—particularly in heritage locations—offer strong long-term returns and a degree of protection against inflation. He added that recent regulatory reforms are enabling more transparent, institutional real estate structures.

Ahmed Ibrahim said the partnership reflects rising institutional confidence in Egypt’s hospitality market, with plans to expand operations across key destinations.

The platform brings together a consortium including MNT-Halan, Azimut Egypt, Brassbell and MNP, supported by Maatouk Bassiouny & Hennawy as legal advisor and Moore as auditor.

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