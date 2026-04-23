Muscat: Oman Air has announced enhancements to its Economy Class fare bundles, including an increase in check-in baggage allowance on selected international routes.

The airline stated that passengers travelling to destinations such as the Indian subcontinent, Cairo, Manila, Dar es Salaam, Baghdad and Zanzibar will now benefit from a 20kg check-in baggage allowance under the Super Saver fare, which previously included only cabin baggage.

On the same routes, the Comfort fare now offers 30kg of check-in baggage, while the Flex fare includes up to 40kg, reflecting growing passenger demand for greater flexibility and convenience.

The move is part of the airline’s broader efforts to enhance the overall travel experience by offering more value and choice across its services.

Earlier this year, Oman Air also introduced a “cancel for any reason” option on its Super Saver fare, along with improvements to its travel insurance offerings.

Since launching its fare bundles in 2024, the airline has seen strong uptake, with more than one million passengers opting to customise their travel experience through various add-ons.

Currently, Oman Air provides more than 10 options for passengers to tailor their journeys, including fast-track services, priority boarding, extra legroom and additional baggage, all integrated into the booking process.

The airline said it will continue to invest in enhancing its services, with upcoming upgrades expected to include onboard connectivity, a revamped loyalty programme, new cabin configurations and network expansion.

2026 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

