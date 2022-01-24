Muscat: Ibri Solar Project, which is the largest renewable energy project in the Sultanate of Oman, has been inaugurated on Monday.

"To enhance the national economy, attract investment, and support low-cost clean energy solutions, today the largest renewable energy project in the Sultanate of Oman, Ibri Solar Project was inaugurated with a total investment value of approximately OMR 155 million. The project was built on an area of 13 million square metres," the Government Communication said in a statement.

The Ibri Solar Project has a production capacity of about 500 megawatts, which is sufficient to supply electricity to about 50,000 houses. It includes 1.5 million double-sided solar panels. The station will reduce approximately 340,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually.