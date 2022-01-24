Muscat: Ibri Solar Project, which is the largest renewable energy project in the Sultanate of Oman, has been inaugurated on Monday.

"To enhance the national economy, attract investment, and support low-cost clean energy solutions, today the largest renewable energy project in the Sultanate of Oman, Ibri Solar Project was inaugurated with a total investment value of approximately OMR 155 million. The project was built on an area of 13 million square metres," the Government Communication said in a statement.

The Ibri Solar Project has a production capacity of about 500 megawatts, which is sufficient to supply electricity to about 50,000 houses. It includes 1.5 million double-sided solar panels. The station will reduce approximately 340,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually.

Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an as is and as available basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.