Muscat – The first edition of Oman-France Clean Energy Forum took place at Crowne Plaza Muscat OCEC on Thursday.

Several industry experts from Oman and France took part in exploring green energy initiatives. The one-day conference served as a platform for discussions on various aspects of green energy, addressing challenges, solutions and fostering collaborations between governments and corporations.

The forum was part of the sixth edition of the French Embassy’s flagship annual event French Weeks. The month-long programme, which ends on March 5, kickstarted with a performance by Muscat Royal Philharmonic Orchestra at the French Embassy on February 6.

Themed ‘Make it Iconic: Choose France’, this edition of French Weeks boasts an array of events – gastronomic, art, educational and business – showcasing different facets of France in Oman.

Speaking during the forum on February 22, Dr Abdullah al Abri, consultant and special advisor at International Energy Agency, said there is urgent need for nations to establish a common language for trade in the realm of clean energy. “Green energy cannot happen instantly but requires measured and steady steps. I have urged governments to effectively translate policies into practical roadmaps with the crucial need of patience.”

Considering Oman’s wealth in oil and gas, Abri noted that the shift to low-carbon energy would take time but “held immense possibilities for the nation”.

H E Veronique Aulagnon, Ambassador of France to Oman, remarked on the unique nature of the forum – a departure from traditional discussions on oil and gas. “The forum is a significant step into the future, emphasising the ambitious targets for the clean energy sector.”

She highlighted the presence of well-established French companies in Oman and fruitful discussions on their potential collaborations, ranging from expertise to feedback on pilot projects underway in France.

“Inclusion of the first-ever Oman-France Clean Energy Forum reflects a forward-looking perspective, aligning with global efforts to drive sustainable energy practices,” H E Veronique added.

“As the French Weeks unfold, Muscat will be treated to a sensory feast of sights and sounds and witness a celebration of the enduring friendship between Oman and France, fostering cultural exchange and mutual appreciation.”

