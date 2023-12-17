South Korea’s Samsung C&T Corp. is collaborating with leading multinational companies - Japan’s Marubeni Corporation and Oman’s state-owned energy company OQ - for a large-scale green ammonia project, SalalaH2, in the sultanate, reported The Pulse news portal.

A mega project, SalalaH2 aims to produce 1 million tonnes of green ammonia annually within a free zone in Salalah, a port city in southern Oman.

The project involves creating a large-scale complex to generate renewable energy including solar and wind power and utilizing OQ’s existing ammonia plant to produce green ammonia, it stated.

Samsung C&T plans to begin construction in 2027 after preliminary surveys and coming up with a basic design, with the facility targeted to be fully operational in 2030.

Its construction division had secured the exclusive business rights for the SalalaH2 Green Ammonia Project, by forming a consortium with Marubeni and OQ.

The consortium had this week signed an agreement for the development and land use of the SalalaH2 Green Ammonia Project with Hydrom, a Omani government entity set up to promote the green hydrogen business.

To achieve its aim to become the world’s largest green hydrogen hub, Oman had selected three green hydrogen zones in the central and southern regions that are suitable for green energy production, reported The Pulse.

Following the selection of a business developer for the first phase in the Duqm region in H1, Oman has now picked up a green hydrogen and ammonia business operator for the second phase in the Salalah region, it stated.

The Samsung C&T consortium was granted the exclusive business rights without competitive bidding by the Omani government in recognition of its capabilities in renewable energy as well as clean energy businesses such as green hydrogen and ammonia. The project is thus expected to progress quickly, it added.

