Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El-Molla met with South Korean Ambassador to Cairo Kim Young Hyun to discuss ways of strengthening bilateral cooperation in the fields of oil, natural gas, and green energy, the Egyptian ministry stated on August 21st.

Hyun expressed his country’s keenness to develop economic relations with Egypt and expand the business of Korean companies, especially in these fields.

The ambassador also pointed out to the great opportunities for cooperation with Egypt in the field of green fuel for ships.

For his part, El-Molla briefed Hyun on the development witnessed by his country in the oil and gas sector in terms of infrastructure.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).