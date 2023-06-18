A consortium led by South Korean steelmaker Posco Group has won a $6.7-billion deal to build the world’s largest green hydrogen plant in Duqm, a port town in east-central Oman, reported The Korea Economic Daily, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The Omani authorities will be signing the deal on June 21 with the Posco's consortium partners in the presence of its energy and minerals minister, it stated.

The consortium partners include Samsung Engineering, a construction unit of Samsung Group, and two other Korean state-run power companies as well as French energy major Engie and Thai national petroleum company PTTEP.

As per the deal, Posco Holdings will be leading the project and managing the plant-building processes in Oman, while Samsung Engineering will handle the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) work of the facilities, stated The Korea Economic Daily report.

The other firms in the consortium will either produce or sell the green hydrogen generated by the factory, it added.

