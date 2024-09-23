Muscat – The sultanate is stepping up its efforts to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 with the Ministry of Energy and Minerals (MEM) working closely with public and private entities to craft an energy transition strategy. This initiative aligns with Oman Vision 2040, aiming to provide the necessary energy to support economic growth while reducing carbon emissions.

The strategy focuses on key areas, including energy efficiency, renewable energy, hydrogen development and carbon capture. It is built on five guiding principles: ensuring energy security, transitioning to low-carbon energy, developing local capabilities, building a low-carbon economy, and maintaining Oman’s competitive edge in the global energy market.

Highlighting the goals of the plan, Maryam bint Mohammed al Hashimi, Director of Electricity and Energy Efficiency Policies and Strategies at MEM, said, “Our aim is to provide the energy needed for economic growth while supporting Oman’s drive towards economic diversification, reducing carbon emissions, creating new job opportunities, and building skilled national talent.”

As part of the energy transition, Oman plans to increase the contribution of renewable energy to 30% by 2030, 70% by 2040 and 100% by 2050. Additionally, the plan targets raising energy efficiency to achieve 6MJ/US$ of GDP by 2050. The strategy also includes the goal of 100% of new car sales being zero-emission vehicles by 2050.

Oman is also setting ambitious targets for green hydrogen production, aiming to produce 1mn tonnes by 2030, 3.5mn tonnes by 2040 and 8mn tonnes by 2050.

Maryam added that energy transition is a shared responsibility, offering significant opportunities for economic growth given Oman’s abundance of renewable energy resources.

On hydrogen energy, she informed that visits will be conducted to designated sites for renewable energy and clean hydrogen projects. These sites, identified by a Royal decree earlier this year, will be part of the ministry’s wider strategy and the plans of Hydrogen Oman Company, also known as Hydrom.