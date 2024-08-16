Muscat – A pioneering project that generates clean energy from wave pressure and solar power has been recognised in Oman’s Upgrade Programme for transforming ideas into startups. Led by CEO Al-Hussain bin Ali Al-Hadrami, the initiative aligns with Oman Vision 2040’s sustainability goals.

The project aims to provide sustainable electricity for remote areas and offshore platforms, reduce fossil fuel reliance, and protect the environment. It features advanced technologies for wave and solar energy conversion and employs smart systems for efficiency.

Future plans include developing floating structures, integrating AI, and exploring additional renewable sources, with the added benefit of creating new job opportunities and boosting the local economy.

