Egypt - Sandoz Egypt — in collaboration with the Egyptian Society of Intensive Care and Trauma (ESICT) and the Egyptian Society of Surgery (ESS) — announced on Tuesday the launch of two injectable anti-infectives for the treatment of complicated and difficult-to-treat infections in hospital settings.

The launched products are Piperacillin/Tazobactam — with a unique patented manufacturing technique — and Daptomycin, which launches in Egypt for the first time.

Experts in intensive care, pulmonology, and surgery discussed the burden of infection on patients and healthcare systems, underlining the importance of novel and affordable anti-infective treatment options for critically ill patients, widening access while optimising Egypt’s healthcare budget.

In response to the event, Awad Tag Al-Din — Presidential Adviser for Health and Prevention Affairs — said: “Pneumonia and infections of the lower respiratory tract account for 47% and 18%, respectively, of infections acquired in ICU settings. These can be of bacterial or fungal origin and require effective antimicrobial therapy for effective clinical resolution.”

“Antibiotics are the cornerstone therapy for such complicated cases, their provision is indispensable and irreplaceable. Providing global-standard antibiotics in Egypt improves treatment success rates, shortens ICU stays, and alleviates substantial operational and financial burdens on healthcare systems,” he added.

Additionally, Abdel Moaty Hussein — Professor of Surgery at Cairo University and Vice President of the ESS — said: “Complicated Intra-Abdominal Infections (cIAI) account for 20% of severe sepsis cases in ICU settings and are the second most common cause for infectious morbidity and mortality after pneumonia. The World Society of Emergency Surgery (WSES) and international guidelines recommend Piperacillin/Tazobactam as treatment options for various types of cIAI. This is in addition to the new dosage of Piperacillin/Tazobactam (2.25 g) for the treatment of special patient populations.”

“The timing of antibiotic administration in patients with life-threatening infections is now recognized as one of the most important determinants of survival and treatment for this population. Today, with the introduction of Daptomycin for the first time in Egypt — a rapid-effect bactericidal agent indicated for difficult-to-treat infections such as MRSA or ‘superbug’ infections — we have a strategic addition to our arsenal of injectable antibiotics for patients under treatment in hospital settings,” added Bassem Boles — Professor of Anaesthesia and Intensive Care at Ain Shams University.

Furthermore, Adel Al-Ansary — Chairperson of the Adult Cardiac Intensive Care Unit in the Cardiac Surgical Academy in Ain Shams University — said: “The rational use of antibiotics in hospital settings is essential to contain and prevent antimicrobial resistance (AMR), it also enhances the quality of medical care by improving clinical outcomes.”

“In Sandoz Egypt, we are proud that we have served around 10.5 million patients in 2021 and aspire to reach 12 million patients in 2022 through a broad portfolio of high-quality treatments spanning over 50 drugs and products across almost all major therapy areas, including anti-infectives,” said Sameh Al-Bagoury — Sandoz Egypt and Libya Country Head.

Additionally, Yasmine Al-Hennawi — Sandoz Egypt Head of Market Access and Public Affairs — said: ‘Antimicrobial Resistance presents a growing burden to healthcare systems on diverse fronts. In addition to mortality and disability, prolonged illness requires longer hospital stays, increasing the need for costly treatment and exacerbating the financial burden on patients, their families, and healthcare systems. This is why the selection and administration of the best-suited antibiotic for different types of infection is critical.”

