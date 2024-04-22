RIYADH — The "Mystery Visitor" program, an innovative initiative by Saudi Health, has shown notable success in improving healthcare service quality across Saudi Arabia.



The program deploys trained individuals disguised as patients to assess and report on the performance of healthcare facilities.



This undercover approach aims to enhance service transparency and efficiency, support self-regulation, and mitigate health risks.



Spanning clinics, hospitals, home care services, and specialized centers, the program encompasses a broad range of healthcare facilities.



Results have been promising, with a remarkable 74% improvement in the patient experience index, attributed to the rigorous evaluation process.



This includes conducting over 3,000 field visits and 31,000 phone evaluations each month, ensuring a comprehensive assessment of healthcare services nationwide.

