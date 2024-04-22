The Ministry of Health (MoH) confirmed on Monday its keenness to regularly review and update the National Immunization Program with the help of national specialist in agreement with the latest scientific developments at the international level.

This came in a speech by the Assistant Undersecretary of MoH for Public Health Affairs Dr. Munther Al-Hasawi during the opening of National Immunization Week which includes multiple scientific and awareness raising activities.

Dr. Al-Hasawi revealed that this week coincides with World Immunization Week, which many countries partake in. This year also happens to be the 50th Anniversary of the World Health Organization's Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI).

A seminar about modern medicine and the latest scientific developments regarding the prevention of infectious diseases will be held during the week.

Dr. Al-Hasawi mentioned the accomplishments that the world has made through immunization, especially Kuwait with the last case of Poliomyelitis (Polio) being registered in 1986 after administering the vaccine in 1963.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).