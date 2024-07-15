Kuwait - SSH, a leading master planning, infrastructure, building design and construction supervision company, said it has achieved a significant milestone with the completion of the Al Adan Hospital extension in Kuwait.

Located within the Al Adan medical district, this specialised hospital for women and children features 637 beds.

According to SSH, the Al Adan Hospital underscores Kuwait’s dedication to enhancing medical services within the community and marks a significant addition to the country’s healthcare infrastructure, aligning with supporting the government's national healthcare expansion plan.

Spanning 554,000 sq m of built-up area, the hospital has over 28 operating rooms and complements the existing medical facilities within the site.

"On behalf of SSH, we would like to congratulate the Ministry of Health on the completion of this highly important project, which will serve as a critical healthcare facility for the people of Kuwait," remarked Ali Hayat, the Resident Director of SSH Kuwait.

SSH, he stated, provided construction supervision services, ensuring that the highest standards of quality and efficiency were maintained throughout the project's lifespan.

"We are proud to have played a vital role in supervising the construction works of Al Adan Hospital and extend our gratitude to all project participants for their dedication, which resulted in the successful delivery of the hospital," he noted.

Hayat said SSH's involvement reflects its longstanding partnership with the Ministry of Health and its role in advancing Kuwait’s healthcare sector.

"As one of the first engineering consultancy firms established in Kuwait, SSH looks forward to continuing its longstanding relationship with the Ministry of Health and strives to remain the top consultant of choice for the Kuwaiti government," he added.

