The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has organised a four-day workshop on the National Framework for Healthy Ageing in Dubai, in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO) to promote the health of the elderly and develop an effective health response plan for dementia (Alzheimer's disease).

The workshop, attended by Dr. Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector, brought together experts from various UAE health authorities and stakeholders. It explored avenues for enhancing collaboration and developing actionable strategies to support senior citizens and residents in the UAE.

The event also aimed to create comprehensive strategies for healthy ageing, prepare a national response plan for dementia, strengthen cooperation between health and non-health sectors, and share best practices and innovative solutions.

WHO’s Decade of Healthy Ageing

The workshop discussed essential metrics from the World Health Organisation’s Decade of Healthy Ageing, focusing on enhancing older individuals' access to healthcare, promoting healthy practices, fostering research and innovation in the field of ageing, ensuring social inclusion, and enhancing life quality through integrated policies and programs.

Age-friendly environment

Dr. Al Rand stressed that the workshop is particularly important, bringing together experts from various UAE health authorities and stakeholders. The key objective was to develop a comprehensive national framework for healthy ageing and devise an effective response strategy for dementia, in partnership with the World Health Organisation (WHO).

"Spanning from 2025 to 2030, this framework includes several initiatives aimed at fostering an age-friendly environment where older adults can lead healthy, active, and independent lives. It also ensures they can contribute meaningfully to society, uphold their rights, and live with dignity and respect, thereby establishing the UAE as a frontrunner in promoting active and healthy ageing."

National Policy for Senior Citizens

Dr. Al Rand noted that the UAE has long been a leader in this area, having implemented the National Policy for Senior Emiratis. This policy ensures that seniors receive all the necessary support to lead dignified lives that match their social and health status. It includes providing therapeutic, rehabilitation, and social services to the elderly, who deserve the highest level of care and respect from their families, relatives, and all national social entities. This policy does, in fact, reflect the deep-rooted values and culture of the Emirati people and aims to instill these noble values in future generations.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) defines healthy ageing as the process of developing and maintaining the functional abilities that enable well-being in older age. These abilities include physical fitness, mental health, and social engagement. According to WHO, approximately 50 million people globally are currently living with dementia, a figure that is projected to triple by the year 2050.

The WHO Decade of Healthy Ageing Plan 2020-2030 is a comprehensive 10-year strategy focused on action-driven and sustainable collaboration. It places older adults at the forefront of its agenda, aiming to enhance their lives as well as those of their families and communities. The plan calls for the collaboration of governments, civil society, international agencies, professionals, academia, media, and the private sector. It is the second action plan under the WHO Strategy on Healthy Ageing and draws from the Madrid International Plan of Action on Ageing. Additionally, it is synchronised with the UN Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development and its associated Sustainable Development Goals.