Egypt’s pharmaceutical sales have exceeded EGP 40 billion in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, compared to around EGP 29.3 billion in Q1 2023, Al Arabiya Business reported, citing Head of the Pharmaceutical Division at the Egyptian Federation of Chambers of Commerce (FEDCOC) Ali Ouf.

Ouf expects pharmaceutical sales in the local market to reach EGP 200 billion by end-2024, which marks an increase of 35% from around EGP 146.6 billion in 2023.

Ouf’s assumption comes in tandem with anticipated increase in prices of medicines in Egypt in the coming period.

