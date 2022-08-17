Egypt - Minister of Health and Population Khaled Abdel Ghaffar announced on Monday the completion of construction on Al-Khanka Central Hospital in Qaliubiya.

The project included establishing a reception, an ER, outpatient clinics, paramedics, the morgue, accommodations, and physiotherapy and dental buildings.

This came during the minister’s tour of the hospital, after which, Abdel Ghaffar directed maximising its efficiency and fostering comprehensive development in all its departments.

He also instructed increasing the number of doctors working in Al-Khanka Central Hospital, which is affiliated with the Secretariat of Specialised Medical Centres, in order to keep pace with the comprehensive development project and raise the efficiency of the hospital and enhance the level of medical services provided to citizens.

Furthermore, he directed the quick provision of all the necessary medical devices and supplies for all departments.

The hospital has a capacity of 123 beds divided into seven intensive care beds, 12 intermediate care beds, five recovery beds, 22 beds with dialysis units, 14 nurseries, 15 reception and emergency beds, 44 internal beds, and four beds in the maternity ward.

The minister was also told that the hospital processes 790 cases per day.

