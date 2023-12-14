Riyadh: ROSHN Group, Saudi Arabia’s leading national real estate developer and PIF-owned giga-project, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Al Yamamah University to expand its contributions to recruitment, research, and training and development, according to a ROSHN press release.



ROSHN and Al Yamamah University, the release said, will collaborate via a joint working group that will enable them to fulfill their shared vision to make a major contribution to education in Saudi Arabia and empower Saudi communities, in line with the goals outlined by Vision 2030.



ROSHN will support Al Yamamah University by increasing the number of and coordinating initiatives, events and projects in a wide array of academic and cultural fields, thus enabling and accelerating student development while also celebrating the Kingdom’s rich cultural heritage.



ROSHN Group Chief Human Resources Officer Nasreen Aldossary said in the release: "Our collaboration with Al Yamamah University marks another important step for ROSHN as we work toward our goals to further the growth of the Kingdom by empowering the youth of today to become the future leaders of tomorrow. We are immensely proud to partner with a pioneer in education such as Al Yamamah University, whose commitment to educational excellence mirrors our own values of opportunity, responsibility, and sustainability as we work to boost quality of life across the Kingdom by expanding access to world-standard, fulfilling, and life-enhancing education."



ROSHN has recently signed MoUs to create similar partnerships with leading Saudi institutions, as it aims to establish holistic communities that continually offer residents an improved quality of life through lifelong learning, its release said.