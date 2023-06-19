Bahrain - A number of University of Bahrain (UoB) students will be trained at the European Organisation for Nuclear Research (CERN) as part of Labour Fund Tamkeen’s Global-Ready Talent programme.

For this Tamkeen has signed a cooperation agreement with Shaikh Ebrahim bin Mohammed Al Khalifa Centre for Culture & Research. The agreement was signed in the presence of Shaikha Mai bint Mohammed Al Khalifa, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the Sheikh Ebrahim bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, and Tamkeen Chief Executive, Maha Mofeez.

As per the agreement, students from UoB will be trained at the CERN headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland for a period of 12 months. The programme aims to accelerate the participants’ professional development by providing on-the-job training at various prestigious institutions around the world, which contributes to enhancing the skills, knowledge, and competitiveness of the local workforce.

Largest lab

One of the world’s leading bodies for fundamental particle physics research, scientific discoveries, technology, and innovation, CERN runs the largest laboratory worldwide, including one of its biggest projects, the Large Hadron Collider where thousands of scientists from around the globe work.

This participation for the Bahraini students at CERN presents a unique work and collaboration opportunity to forge networks and connections with the world’s most renowned science researchers and be part of scientific experiments on a global scale.

This also enhances the position of Bahrain as an active member of CERN’s projects and promotes Bahraini talent on an international scale in the fields of technology, innovation and scientific discovery.

Great opportunity

Shaikha Mai said: “This collaboration between The Search Centre for elementary particle physics and Tamkeen will provide a great opportunity for UoB students to conduct research projects and attend training and the world leading science centre, CERN, thus enabling them to enhance their knowledge and skills in technology and innovation, specifically within basic sciences, engineering and computing.”

Mofeez also highlighted the importance of providing Bahrainis with the opportunity to gain international exposure, stating: “This agreement is aligned with our ultimate goal of refining the skills and enriching the expertise of Bahraini professionals, especially in the rapidly growing ICT sector. We encourage individuals to broaden their horizons and open up to the outside world, gain experience and knowledge, and find promising opportunities for growth and development. We will continue our endeavors to identify more valuable opportunities for unique Bahraini talents."

Global-Ready Talent Programme

To date, Tamkeen has partnered with various international companies as part of its the Global-Ready Talent Programme which provided 48 Bahrainis with on-the-job training opportunities at various these companies’ headquarters, including the Fives Group, Arla Foods, Citibank, Sabic, and Prodrive International. The programme supports the career progression of participants, preparing them for leadership positions in the future.

This initiative comes as an extension of Tamkeen’s strategic priorities for this year which are based on four key pillars: facilitating the increased economic participation of Bahrainis, providing training that is aligned with the labor market needs in new and emerging skills, as well as supporting growth and development of enterprises and ecosystem development, all of which drive positive economic impact and sustainable growth.

