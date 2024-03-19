BRITISH Ambassador Alastair Long visited the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) Bahrain in Busaiteen and was welcomed by president Professor Sameer Otoom and RCSI Dublin president Professor Laura Viani.He was briefed on the university’s achievements and future projects.

He congratulated the university for its initiatives and highlighted its strong ties with British institutions.“It was a pleasure to meet with the university staff and global leadership team to hear what an enormous success the university’s presence in Bahrain has been,” he said.

“The university has further cemented the strong healthcare ties between Bahrain, the UK and western Europe.”Prof Otoom said that the university was looking forward to boosting collaboration with educational institutions in the UK in order to enhance RCSI Bahrain’s undergraduate, postgraduate and professional training courses for both students and alumni.

