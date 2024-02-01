Bahrain - Arabian Gulf University (AGU) said it has signed a MoU with Bahrain Airport Company, the entity responsible for the management and operation of Bahrain International Airport, to jointly explore available opportunities for both entities.

The MoU aims to establish mutual understanding regarding the exploration of available opportunities for Bahrain Airport Company employees to benefit from the academic and training programmes offered by AGU, enabling them to obtain professional certifications in various specialties.

In return, the memorandum opens up training opportunities for AGU students within and outside the Kingdom of Bahrain and allows them to participate in practical and applied projects at Bahrain Airport Company, said Dr Saad bin Saud Al Fuhaid, President of the Arabian Gulf University (AGU) after signing the deal with Mohammed Yousif Al Binfalah, the CEO of Bahrain Airport Company.

Commending the deepening co-operation with BAC, Dr Al Fuhaid said he welcomed joint co-operative projects in research, training, and joint social responsibility projects with a focus on sustainability and renewable energy.

He also lauded BAC for its efforts to provide the best services for its customers at Bahrain International Airport and to develop the aviation and logistics sector, contributing to the achievement of the goals of Bahrain Economic Vision 2030, which aims to establish the kingdom as a competitive and sustainable global economic center.

Al Binfalah said the MoU with one of the leading higher education institutions in the GCC countries reflects the strength of the relationship and cooperation between the BAC and the university.

"This deal will lead to the establishment of a strong partnership that will result in many related joint projects in innovation management and social responsibility projects," he stated.

"This partnership contributes to the preparation of future leaders within our company, with the goal of developing and enhancing the human element in Bahrain Airport Company through programmes, academia, continuing education, and training programmes specifically tailored for our organisation. Additionally, it enables us to conduct research in areas of mutual interest," he added.

