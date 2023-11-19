Bapco Energies, the integrated energy company leading the energy transition in Bahrain, has announced that its operating company Bapco Refining has signed an agreement with Bahrain Polytechnic to provide a range of training programmes to its employees.

Established in 2008, Bahrain Polytechnic is a key initiative that was launched to boost education and training in line with the Kingdom of Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030.

Offering an array of programmes - ranging from Diploma and Bachelor’s degrees to Master’s and Top-up degrees - the institution prepares professional work-ready graduates and entrepreneurs to meet the requirements of the kingdom's labour market.

This comes as part of Bapco Refining's efforts to develop its Bahraini talents by providing specialised courses locally and abroad as well as organising workshops in addition to involving the employees in conferences and forums related to the energy industry, said Afaf Zainalabedin, the Acting Deputy Chief Executive Human Capital & Corporate Services and Chief Financial of Bapco Refining, after signing the deal with Bahrain Polytechnic CEO Professor Ciarán Ó Catháin.

Bapco Refining continues its efforts to coordinate with reliable training centers to identify training needs for its employees, she stated.

"Training and development provides employees with the opportunity to move forward and grow professionally. Through these opportunities, our employees can learn new skills in-line with the Company’s future requirements," she added.

On the agreement, Prof Ó Catháin said it comes as part of a comprehensive series of training programmes offered by Bahrain Polytechnic to governmental and private entities.

"These initiatives align with the institution's commitment to be a "Polytechnic for all", fostering national partnerships and collaborative efforts to invest in human resources," he noted.

Stressing upon the institution's belief in the significance of training and developing human capital, Prof Ó Catháin said it plays a important role in readying qualified individuals for the kingdom's labour market.

"This serves as a strategic approach for organisations seeking to cultivate a workforce equipped with the right skills and capable of meeting the demands and changes in the professional landscape. By preparing and developing the skills of local talents, Bahrain Polytechnic contributes to realizing the educational objectives outlined in the Kingdom of Bahrain's Economic Vision 2030," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).