Abu Dhabi University (ADU) celebrated its 17th graduation ceremony on 8th June, 2023, with the awarding of degrees to 1,516 students.

The ceremony was attended by Dr. Ali Saeed bin Harmal Al Dhaheri, Chairman and Founder of ADU, Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of ADU, Dr. Hamad Odhabi, Vice Chancellor of ADU, Professor Philip Hamill, ADU’s Associate Provost for Research and Academic Development, Salem Mubarak Al Dhaheri, Executive Director of Community Relations at ADU, the Deans of ADU colleges, faculty members, administration staff, and parents of the graduates.

In his speech, Dr. Al Dhaheri expressed his pride in the ongoing milestones ADU has achieved since its establishment, and emphasised the University’s commitment to further strengthening its position as one of the leading universities locally and internationally.

He highlighted ADU’s dedication to equipping its graduates with the tools and resources they need to become influential leaders of the future, in addition to providing them with an innovative educational environment that further improves creativity in accordance with the best scientific and practical practices. These efforts align with the University’s strategy, which aims to develop competent and successful national cadres capable of contributing to the National Development Agenda and the UAE Centennial 2071.

Professor Aouad congratulated the graduates on their achievement and spoke about the importance of education in today’s world. He said, “In a rapidly changing world, holding a degree alone is no longer enough – students must acquire the essential attributes—creativity, problem-solving, leadership and resilience to thrive and make a difference. Our institution's world-class standing, prestigious accreditations and global partnerships reflect the value of your degree.”

The valedictorian of ADU’s class of 2023 spoke about the importance of giving back to the community and making a positive impact on society. She said, “ADU has instilled in us a profound sense of responsibility and the values of community service. Let us strive to be compassionate and empathetic individuals who actively contribute to the betterment of our communities, our nation and the world at large. Together, we can create a legacy of change and leave an enduring impact that reflects the values and teachings we have received at ADU.”

A short film showcasing ADU's academic journey was screened at the graduation ceremony. At the end, the Chancellor and Deans handed out certificates and took a group photo.

ADU is consistently ranked among the top three universities in the UAE for its prestigious institutional, college, and subject-level accreditations. Last year, THE World University Rankings ranked it third nationally and first for teaching. THE ranked ADU's business and economics subjects, including accounting and finance and business and management, first in the UAE and second in the Arab world.